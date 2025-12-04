Events for Thursday, December 4, 2025 Jersey City and Hoboken

Events the day before, so you know what you might want to do the next day

Jersey City

The Budos Band concert

White Eagle Hall at 337 Newark Avenue.

8 p.m..

The Budos Band is performing a concert with special guests The Sha La Das.



6BC x LSC-AD V — 6th Borough Comedy

Liberty Science Center at 222 Jersey City Boulevard.

7:30 p.m..

A comedy show presented by 6th Borough Comedy during the adults-only LSC After Dark series.



Candle Making with Kanibal + Co at Felina Steak

Location: Felina Steak at 2 Chapel Avenue.

7 p.m..

: A workshop where attendees can create candles.



Frank Sinatra Laser Show

Liberty Science Center at 222 Jersey City Boulevard.

Part of the Thursday evening LSC After Dark event.

The Liberty Science Center features a laser show set to Frank Sinatra’s music as part of its adults-only LSC After Dark series.

LSC After Dark

Liberty Science Center at 222 Jersey City Boulevard.

6 p.m. to 10 p.m..

This event is for adults 21 and over and includes DJs, themed laser and planetarium shows, dancing, and full access to the exhibits.

