Couples Argue This Many Times aYear About Money

One in three Americans (32%) is uncomfortable discussing finances in their relationship, according to new research.

A survey of 2,000 Americans in a relationship, including 500 in a cross-border relationship (meaning that they have a partner currently living in another country) found that of those uncomfortable speaking with their significant other about money, almost half (44%) worry that discussing finances in their relationship will lead to disagreements.

This is understandable, as the average couple surveyed reported having 58 money-related arguments per year. Disagreements are more common for those in a cross-border relationship, who average 72 arguments per year compared to 53 for couples who live in the same country.