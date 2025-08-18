Bayonne Announces Tree Initiative

Mayor Jimmy Davis announced that Bayonne’s Department of Public Works is now offering eight trees to the public for planting in Bayonne. Mayor Davis said, “Trees provide shade and add greenery to our neighborhoods. I urge Bayonne residents and businesses to take advantage of this great program from our Department of Public Works.”

The trees available from the Department of Public Works are the Red Sunset Maple, the Autumn Blaze Maple, the Prunus Canada Red, the Pin Oak, the American Elm, the Kwanzan Cherry, the Accolade Cherry Blossom, and the Sycamore. The price for a six-to-seven-foot tree is $250. The price includes planting and a watering bag to promote healthy growth. Property owners are responsible for providing any concrete cutouts needed for tree plantings. The spring and the autumn are tree-planting seasons.

Since 1998, the City of Bayonne has been proud to be designated a Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation. Having a municipal tree program is one of the qualifications for being a Tree City USA.

For more information on planting trees, please contact the Department of Public Works at 201-858-6131.