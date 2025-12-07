Events for Sunday, December 7, 2025 Jersey City and Hoboken

Jersey City

Gloria Concert Chorale

North River Sing joins the NJCU Gloria Concert Chorale for a year-end celebration, performing Vivaldi’s Gloria and other selections. Tickets are required.

Margaret Williams Theatre, New Jersey City University, 2039 John F. Kennedy Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ 07305.

3:00 p.m..



Seussical Jr.

A production by Art House Productions. Multiple showtimes may be available throughout the weekend (Dec 6-7).

Art House Productions, 345 Marin Blvd, Jersey City, NJ 07302.

Multiple times (specific Sunday times were not listed, but the run concludes on this date).

