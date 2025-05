Riverview Jazz, the non-profit producer of the Jersey City Jazz Festival, has just announced the lineup for its ambitious 2025 festival. The annual event where hundreds of musicians perform for thousands of attendees will take place on Friday, May 30, beginning at 6 pm, and Saturday, May

31 at Exchange Place plaza on the Hudson River waterfront from noon to 9 pm. The festival will also host events throughout Jersey City leading up to the festival beginning Tuesday, May 27.