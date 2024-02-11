Jersey City Launches City-Run Animal Control and Sheltering, Expanding Services & Adoption Opportunities

Valentine’s Event Makes Love Connections for Residents & Stray or Abandoned Animals in Need

Mayor Steven M. Fulop joins the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and community members to celebrate the successful transition to full-service Animal Care and Control now run by the City of Jersey City to ensure humane treatment and enforcement for animals in need by establishing 24/7 operations, on-site dog licensing with adoptions, expanding operating hours for more public access, and working with the community to create a robust volunteer program.