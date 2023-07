Nineteen HCCC graduates were honored at the celebration with a special toast and pinning ceremony.

Nursing is one of the most in-demand careers in the United States, but obtaining a college degree in this field can be cost-prohibitive for many students.

Caption: Graduates of the inaugural Pay It Forward Associate of Science (A.S.) in Nursing Degree Program at Hudson County Community College (HCCC) are toasted by (from center left) Dr.