HCCC President Dr. Christopher Reber is pictured here with new students in HCCC’s Equal Opportunity Fund (EOF) Program.

September 18, 2023, Jersey City, NJ – Hudson County Community College (HCCC) Board of Trustees Chair, William J. Netchert, Esq., announced that HCCC President Dr. Christopher Reber has again been named to the NJBIZ “Education Power 50” list.