Hudson County Community College Hosts NJ Reentry Corporation’s Inaugural Summer Training Institute

Pictured: Participants in the press conference at HCCC announcing the launch of NJ Reentry Corporation’s inaugural Summer Training Institute, including NJRC founder and chairman, former New Jersey governor James McGreevey, HCCC President Dr. Christopher Reber, and others.

May 11, 2023, Jersey City, NJ – On Wednesday, May 10, the New Jersey Reentry Corporation (NJRC) held a press conference to launch its Summer Training Institute for court-involved young adults at Hudson County Community College’s (HCCC) Culinary Conference Center.