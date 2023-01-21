Ribbon Cutting for KPS-Kids Piano Studio in Bayonne

Sandy Elnakady(center) founder of Kids Piano Studio in Bayonne with family memebers cuts the ribbon for the Grand Opening with Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis and Bayonne Councilman at Large Loyad Booker,3rd Councilman Gary LaPelusa,cCouncilman at Large Juan M. Perez and 1st Ward Councilman Neil Carroll

There is always room for music in a child’s life and Sandy Elnakady founder of Kids Piano Studio is filling that need with the opening of her new music studio at 480 Avenue C, in Bayonne.

Ms. Elnakady, created the school which features Music Courses for children ages 3 and up which teaches Music Theory, the Piano Keyboard and ear training workshops,where children can learn by reading notes or learning by ear.

“I learned to play the piano by ear Ms. Elnakady told me, as her shop filled up with well wishers for her Grand Opening.

“We are more than a music studio,” she noted, we feature Playdates Mini & Me and Drop Off; we feature spending some mini and me time singing, dancing, learning new instruments an connecting through music.

The studio also features a play area for toddlers.

Kids Piano Studio also offers Musical Play Gym, the studio is equipped with different types of musical instruments and piano keyboards. “Kids get to enjoy a creative, fun, free-play experience.

To register a child call1-201-654-2412

Email Sandy Elnakady founder at www.kidspianostudio@gmail.com

www.kidspianostudio.com