Rental Assistance Program Available for Homeless People and At-Risk Tenants

         

          The Bayonne Economic Opportunity Foundation (BEOF) announced that the Rapid Re-Housing Rental Assistance Program is available for homeless people and those who are at risk of becoming homeless.  The program can help with the security deposit and/or rental subsidy for up to twelve months.  Residents of Bayonne and other communities in Hudson County are eligible to apply for this housing assistance through the BEOF.

          The Rapid Re-Housing Program offers monthly case management to help the tenant access resources and become housing-stable over the course of the program.  During the program, households pay 30% of their gross monthly income towards rent.  The objective is to help households reach their goals and be able to maintain their housing going forward.

