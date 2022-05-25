Rental Assistance Program Available for Homeless People and At-Risk Tenants

The Bayonne Economic Opportunity Foundation (BEOF) announced that the Rapid Re-Housing Rental Assistance Program is available for homeless people and those who are at risk of becoming homeless. The program can help with the security deposit and/or rental subsidy for up to twelve months. Residents of Bayonne and other communities in Hudson County are eligible to apply for this housing assistance through the BEOF.

The Rapid Re-Housing Program offers monthly case management to help the tenant access resources and become housing-stable over the course of the program. During the program, households pay 30% of their gross monthly income towards rent. The objective is to help households reach their goals and be able to maintain their housing going forward.