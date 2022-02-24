JERSEY CITY MAYOR FULOP ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF NEW BERGEN-LAFAYETTE PARK, TRANSFORMING SCRAP YARD INTO GREEN PARK SPACE

City Council Votes Tonight on Nearly Doubling the Size of Much-needed Park Space in Ward F

Mayor Steven M. Fulop joins City Council members, the Jersey City Parks Coalition, and community members to announce the expansion of the new community-driven Fairmount Square Park with the acquisition of an unsightly car storage lot to increase the size of the new neighborhood park in Bergen-Lafayette by 40%.

Following the success of the City’s 2019 pilot program to replace the underutilized space with a functional park, which has remained in place since, the City conducted a traffic assessment and held numerous community meetings to incorporate residents’ input into the new vision for a safe outdoor recreational area to benefit the neighborhood. With the acquisition of the additional property currently used to store cars for an auto body shop, the City will expand the park by an additional 3,200 square feet.

“We are creating this brand new park at the residents’ request, and today, we’re taking it a step further by transforming an adjacent scrap yard into green public space to foster community and promote physical and mental activity outdoors,” said Mayor Fulop. “After hosting numerous community meetings and surveys, this transformational park is the latest example of how we continue to look for ways to help neighborhoods in all six wards meet their fullest potential by listening to the residents’ needs and turning their input into actionable steps to improve the community and quality of life overall.”