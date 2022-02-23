General

HUDSON RESTAURANT WEEK RETURNS CHECK OUT THE LIST OF PARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS

Restaurant Week returns February 28-March 11. And here is the list of participating restaurants for this winter. You can check restaurant details for days of participation and hours. And we recommend making a reservation with the restaurant.

RestaurantCityLunchDinner
Amelia’s BistroJersey City$20 M T W Th F$35 M T W Th F
Bayonne Patio Bar & GrilleBayonneN/A$46 T W Th F Sa(3/5) Su(3/6)
BelobarHobokenN/A$34 M T W Th F Sa(3/5) Su(3/6)
Bistro La SourceJersey City$20 M T W Th F Sa(3/5) Su(3/6)$40 M T W Th F Sa(3/5) Su(3/6)
La Branche BistroBayonne$20 T W Th F$40 T W Th F
Brass RailHobokenN/A$45 M T W Th F Sa(3/5) Su(3/6)
Buon AppetitoBayonne$20 W Th F Sa(3/5)$38 W Th F Sa(3/5)
Casa LupitaBayonne$12 M T W Th F Sa(3/5) Su(3/6)M T W Th F Sa(3/5) Su(3/6)
Court StreetHobokenN/A$40 M T W Th F Sa(3/5) Su(3/6)
The DaVinci RoomBayonneN/A$30 T W Th F Sa(3/5)
Elysian CafeHoboken$28 M T W Th F$45 M T W Th F
Fat Taco Tequila BarHobokenN/A$25 W Th F Sa(3/5) Su(3/6)
Fire & OakJersey CityN/A$49 M T W Th
HalifaxHoboken$25 M T W Th F$38 M T W Th
HAVEN Riverfront RestaurantEdgewaterN/A$54 M T W Th F Su(3/6)
Leo’s GrandevousHobokenN/A$40 M T W Th F
Liberty HouseJersey City$38 Sa(3/5) Su(3/6)$38 Th F
The MadisonHoboken$20 M T W Th F$40 M T W Th
Marcus at NoHu RooftopWeehawkenN/A$55 M T W Th
Satis BistroJersey CityN/A$ M T W Th
South HouseJersey CityN/A$40 M T W Th
Stewed CowHobokenN/A$38 M T W Th
Sushi LoungeHobokenN/A$40 M T W Th F Sa(3/5) Su(3/6)
Union HallHobokenN/A$40 M T W Th F Su(3/6)
Wicked Wolf TavernHoboken$20 M T W Th F$30 M T W Th F
The Yacht ClubEdgewater$25 W Th F$38 W Th F

