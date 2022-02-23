HUDSON RESTAURANT WEEK RETURNS CHECK OUT THE LIST OF PARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS

Restaurant Week returns February 28-March 11. And here is the list of participating restaurants for this winter. You can check restaurant details for days of participation and hours. And we recommend making a reservation with the restaurant.
|Restaurant
|City
|Lunch
|Dinner
|Amelia’s Bistro
|Jersey City
|$20 M T W Th F
|$35 M T W Th F
|Bayonne Patio Bar & Grille
|Bayonne
|N/A
|$46 T W Th F Sa(3/5) Su(3/6)
|Belobar
|Hoboken
|N/A
|$34 M T W Th F Sa(3/5) Su(3/6)
|Bistro La Source
|Jersey City
|$20 M T W Th F Sa(3/5) Su(3/6)
|$40 M T W Th F Sa(3/5) Su(3/6)
|La Branche Bistro
|Bayonne
|$20 T W Th F
|$40 T W Th F
|Brass Rail
|Hoboken
|N/A
|$45 M T W Th F Sa(3/5) Su(3/6)
|Buon Appetito
|Bayonne
|$20 W Th F Sa(3/5)
|$38 W Th F Sa(3/5)
|Casa Lupita
|Bayonne
|$12 M T W Th F Sa(3/5) Su(3/6)
|M T W Th F Sa(3/5) Su(3/6)
|Court Street
|Hoboken
|N/A
|$40 M T W Th F Sa(3/5) Su(3/6)
|The DaVinci Room
|Bayonne
|N/A
|$30 T W Th F Sa(3/5)
|Elysian Cafe
|Hoboken
|$28 M T W Th F
|$45 M T W Th F
|Fat Taco Tequila Bar
|Hoboken
|N/A
|$25 W Th F Sa(3/5) Su(3/6)
|Fire & Oak
|Jersey City
|N/A
|$49 M T W Th
|Halifax
|Hoboken
|$25 M T W Th F
|$38 M T W Th
|HAVEN Riverfront Restaurant
|Edgewater
|N/A
|$54 M T W Th F Su(3/6)
|Leo’s Grandevous
|Hoboken
|N/A
|$40 M T W Th F
|Liberty House
|Jersey City
|$38 Sa(3/5) Su(3/6)
|$38 Th F
|The Madison
|Hoboken
|$20 M T W Th F
|$40 M T W Th
|Marcus at NoHu Rooftop
|Weehawken
|N/A
|$55 M T W Th
|Satis Bistro
|Jersey City
|N/A
|$ M T W Th
|South House
|Jersey City
|N/A
|$40 M T W Th
|Stewed Cow
|Hoboken
|N/A
|$38 M T W Th
|Sushi Lounge
|Hoboken
|N/A
|$40 M T W Th F Sa(3/5) Su(3/6)
|Union Hall
|Hoboken
|N/A
|$40 M T W Th F Su(3/6)
|Wicked Wolf Tavern
|Hoboken
|$20 M T W Th F
|$30 M T W Th F
|The Yacht Club
|Edgewater
|$25 W Th F
|$38 W Th F