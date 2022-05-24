Hudson County Community College to Celebrate Graduating Students Who Began in ESL Classes

Hudson County Community College (HCCC) will hold an “ESL to Graduation” Celebration, an event to honor graduates who began their HCCC academic journeys in the English as a Second Language (ESL) Program.

The ceremony will include remarks by HCCC President, Dr. Christopher Reber; Interim Director, English as a Second Language and Academic Foundations English, Jed Palmer; Associate Professor, ESL, Linda Miller; and several HCCC alumni and graduating students.

Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 5:30 p.m.

: Culinary Conference Center, 161 Newkirk Street, Jersey City.

