Hudson County Community College Receives ‘2022 Inspiring Programs in STEM’ Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity Magazine August 22, 2022, Jersey City, NJ – Hudson County Community College (HCCC) is the recipient of the “2022 Inspiring Programs in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) Award” from Insight Into Diversity Magazine. The award is presented to colleges, universities, and organizations with established cutting-edge programs, events, and initiatives devoted to the work of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in STEM, as well as the unique efforts these institutions take to welcome individuals from marginalized populations to these disciplines. In all, 70 baccalaureate-conferring institutions and organizations and only seven community colleges from across the United States received the honor, including California State, Clemson, Louisiana State, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio State, Purdue, and Virginia Tech Universities; the Universities of Florida, Oklahoma, Michigan, and Missouri; and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. “We are very proud to stand with some of the nation’s STEM academic giants receiving this award,” said HCCC President, Dr. Christopher Reber. “HCCC students may choose from nearly 20 best-practice degree and certificate STEM programs taught by faculty who are seasoned experts in their fields, and who are supportive and available to students even after graduation. HCCC students have the advantage of learning in our state-of-the-art STEM Building labs where students gain hands-on experience with equipment, situations, and conditions they will encounter in their chosen scientific fields.” Hudson County Community College was recognized for recruiting and retaining minority students and for its participation in the Northern New Jersey Bridges to Baccalaureate (NNJ-B2B) program, part of the Garden State Louis Stokes Alliance for Minority Participation (GS-LAMP). The College’s marketing and outreach efforts, including informational sessions for prospective students interested in STEM careers, resulted in increased enrollment, particularly among minority students. The HCCC STEM student population is now 55% Hispanic, 13% African American, and 62% female.

The HCCC STEM Division faculty promote retention by organizing and offering study groups for students through the NNJ-B2B partnership, and assigning mentors from the College’s baccalaureate-conferring partners. HCCC STEM students have opportunities to conduct research with HCCC’s and partnering schools’ faculty, to present their findings at the GS-LAMP/NNJ-B2B annual conference, and to engage in Research Experience for Undergraduates (REU) at Princeton and Columbia Universities and the City University of New York, among others. HCCC faculty provide Peer-led Supplemental Instruction, participate with students in the “Show Your STEM Innovation Challenge” promoting entrepreneurial problem-solving, and organize transfer fairs for students who wish to pursue baccalaureate and post-graduate degrees.

The HCCC NNJ-B2B STEM program and the College’s wraparound support services have contributed to HCCC Underrepresented Minority (URM) students transferring to New Jersey four-year schools at a higher rate. The number of bachelor’s degrees awarded to NNJ-B2B students has tripled since 2008.

“We are honored to receive this award, and we are especially grateful to our STEM faculty and staff for their efforts on behalf of our students,” Dr. Reber said.# # #

About Hudson County Community College

Hudson County Community College serves more than 18,000 credit and non-credit students annually. The College offers nearly 90 degree and certificate programs including award-winning English as a Second Language, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics), Culinary Arts/Hospitality Management, Nursing and Health Sciences, Humanities and Social Sciences, and Business. The HCCC Culinary/Hospitality Management program was ranked number six in the U.S. by Best Choice Schools.



HCCC has partnerships with every major four-year college and university in the greater New Jersey-New York area and beyond, accommodating seamless transfer of credits for further undergraduate and graduate education.



The College’s commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion has been recognized with the 2021 Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) Northeast Region Equity Award; and the “INSIGHT Into Diversity” 2021 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award honoring HCCC as one of nine community colleges nationally to be named “Top Colleges for Diversity.” HCCC was a finalist in 2022 for the American Association of Community Colleges’ (AACC) “Advancing Diversity Award of Excellence.” HCCC was selected as one of 24 community colleges in the United States – and the only community college in New Jersey – to be named among the “2022 Most Promising Places to Work in Community Colleges” by the National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD), in collaboration with “Diverse: Issues in Higher Education.”





