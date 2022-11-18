Hudson County Community College Foundation’s 25th Annual Gala Fundraiser

Fundraiser Celebrates in ‘Investing in Student Success’





November 18, 2022, Jersey City, NJ – The Board of Directors of the Hudson County Community College (HCCC) Foundation invites the community to join the silver anniversary celebration of their annual Gala Fundraiser. The December 8, 2022 event will be held at the College’s Culinary Conference Center, 161 Newkirk Street in Jersey City, NJ, beginning at 6:00 p.m. Guests will tour the award-winning HCCC Culinary Arts Institute (CAI) kitchens, enjoy world-class cuisine prepared and presented by HCCC CAI students, alumni, and chef-instructors, and view a sampling of the over 2,000 original works from the HCCC Foundation Art Collection.