DINE, DANCE & DELIGHT IN THE FUN AT LA FESTA ITALIANA 2022

Holy Rosary Church in Jersey City plans to cool down the August heat with a five-day splash of summer fun known as La Festa Italiana 2022. Starting Wednesday, Aug. 10, and running through Sunday, Aug. 14, from 5 pm-to-1l pm each night, the neighborhood surrounding Holy Rosary Church on 6th & Brunswick Streets will be a fun-filled block party of vendors selling a diversity of delicious dishes and dynamic dance bands playing Top-40 hits that promise families and friends fabulous memories to last a lifetime.



Share this: