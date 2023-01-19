Bayonne, Time to Renew Pet and Various Business Licenses

The City of Bayonne reminds pet owners and various business license holders that Tuesday, January 31, 2023, is the legal deadline for license renewal.

Business licenses due for renewal cover pet shops; laundromats; dry cleaners; food-dispensing trucks; mobile food dealers; vending machines; bar/grill businesses; restaurants; bakeries; pre-packaged food stores; fast food establishments; delicatessens; grocery stores; confectionary shops; fish/chicken/meat/produce markets; other food establishments; and certain other businesses specified by law. These licenses are issued by the Health Division of the Department of Municipal Services. Businesses seeking licenses must file complete applications. Current license holders have received renewal mailings.

Under New Jersey law, dogs and cats that receive municipal licenses are required to be immunized against rabies by licensed veterinarians. These pet licenses are issued by the City Clerk’s Office. Pet owners have received license reminder mailings. If the animal’s rabies vaccine expires before November 1, 2023, the animal needs a new rabies shot, in order to receive a new license. The animal’s most recent rabies vaccine must be good through at least November 1, 2023.

After Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the City Clerk’s Office will assess late fees of $5 per pet, and the Health Division will assess late fees of $50 per business.

Anyone with questions about a pet license should call the City Clerk’s Office at 201-858-6029. For questions about various business licenses, call the Health Division at 201-858-6355.