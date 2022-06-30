Bayonne Holds Inauguration, Festivites, and Fireworks Set for July 1, 2022

Mayor Davis Inaugural July 1, 2022

Inaugural Chair Jamie Davis, Bayonne’s First Lady, announced plans for the municipal inauguration, related events, and Independence Day fireworks that will take place on Friday, July 1. Mrs. Davis said, “The 2022 Inaugural Committee and several municipal departments are working together on a day of ceremonies and entertainment that will celebrate the City of Bayonne and American Independence. We invite the people of Bayonne to come together on this special day.”

The day’s public events will begin with an Inaugural Mass at St. Henry’s Roman Catholic Church at 1:30 p.m. St. Henry’s is located across the street from City Hall at 28th Street and Avenue C.