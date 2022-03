Bayonne to Hold Candlelight Vigil for Ukraine on Thursday, March 3

Mayor Jimmy Davis announced that the City of Bayonne will hold a candlelight vigil for Ukraine on Thursday, March 3, at 6:00 p.m., in front of City Hall.

Mayor Davis said, “This event will give the people of Bayonne the opportunity to show their support for the people of Ukraine. We are proud to stand with Ukraine as it fights for freedom and democracy. We welcome our residents to join with us at this special event.”