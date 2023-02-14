OPENING RECEPTION – CONTEMPORARY PEACEMAKERS: WAVES OF CHANGE

February 15th from 3:00-7:00 pm.

OPENING CELEBRATION FOR CONTEMPORARY PEACEMAKERS EXHIBIT: EVENT DESIGN BY TERESA-FEEL THE LOVE WITH KARMA- GOYA & HCCC SCULPTURE FOR CHANGE

HCCC celebrates Dr. King’s activism through historical documents, the arts, and community projects in the Benjamin J. Dineen III and Dennis C. Hull Gallery. The exhibit timeline begins with King’s legendary visit to Jersey City and archives other social changes throughout the decades, ending with the Black Lives Matter Movement. In the spirit of MLK’s National Day of Service, we partnered with Goya Foods and are accepting can donations to support the HCCC food pantry and Hudson Helps.

Join us for an opening reception on Wednesday, February 15th from 3:00-7:00 pm. Enjoy light refreshments and a live performance by singer-songwriter, Kärma. Be the change with our Waves of Change backdrop and take a selfie with friends!

Opening February 15th-Closing April 6th,2023

Tuesday to Friday 11am-4pm

Benjamin J. Dineen III & Dennis C. Hull Gallery

71 Sip Avenue, 6th floor, Jersey City, NJ 07306