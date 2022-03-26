Bayonne News

Outdoor Dining Permits Available in Bayonne

          In order to support the local economy, Mayor Jimmy Davis and the Bayonne City Council have announced that, beginning April 1, 2022, local food and/or beverage establishments may be able to establish temporary outdoor seating with the issuance of a temporary use permit. These permits may allow food and/or beverage establishments to expand the areas available for seating on a case-by-case basis.  These temporary use permits were approved for most establishments for the past two years through an active mercantile license from the City of Bayonne.  If a food and/or beverage establishment received approval in 2020 or 2021 for temporary outdoor dining, a new application is not required if the proposed use remains the same.  However, proof of 2022 insurance must be provided. If the business proposal has changed, a new application will be required. 

