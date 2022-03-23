Major Bayonne Paving Program to Begin on Avenue A and Several Side Streets

Mayor Jimmy Davis announced that a major street-paving program is starting in Bayonne on or about Monday, March 28.

Preliminary work on handicap ramps and concrete will take place on several streets in the coming days. Milling and paving will come next in late April or early May, weather permitting.

Milling involves grinding up and removing the old street surface, so that new paving can begin. Signs will be posted on the appropriate streets to advise residents of the construction activity.

The $1,854,136.25 paving contract was awarded to the 4 Clean-Up contracting firm. The work is funded in part by a grant of $802,443 from the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT). The rest of the funding comes from the New Jersey Infrastructure Bank (I-Bank).

Mayor Davis said, “The City of Bayonne appreciates the state funding that will help us resurface streets throughout the community.” Mayor Davis continued, “Each year, the Department of Public Works prepares a list of streets that need to be resurfaced and then seeks to match those streets with available state or federal funds. We ask for the public’s patience with the paving process and look forward to its successful completion.”

The streets that will be resurfaced include Avenue A from North Street to 20th Street and from 26th Street to the avenue’s terminus at 36th Street; Prospect Avenue from 21st Street to 25th Street; 4th Street from Avenue C to Kennedy Boulevard; 9th Street from Broadway to Avenue C and from Kennedy Boulevard to Avenue A; 11th Street from Kennedy Boulevard to Avenue A; 18th Street from Avenue E to Broadway; 25th Street from Kennedy Boulevard to Avenue C; 38th Street from Broadway to Avenue C; and 39th Street from Broadway to Avenue C.

Additional street-paving work is being planned and will be announced in the near future for additional streets in 2022 and 2023.