Super Soccer Saturday Set for Bayonne on Saturday, August 20

The Bayonne High School Soccer Program announced that the first annual Super Soccer Saturday will take place on Saturday, August 20, 2022, from 12:00 noon until 6:00 p.m., at Ahern Veterans Memorial Stadium. The stadium is located by Newark Bay near the foot of West 25th Street.

The event will include several soccer games that will feature current Bayonne High School soccer players, BHS alumni players, and veterans of Bayonne Youth Soccer Association (BYSA) Travel Teams. The games will include BYSA Youth Travel Teams: Boys under 9; Boys under 12; Girls under 9; Girls under 10; Girls under 12; and Girls under 19. There will also be a Bayonne High School Boys Varsity game and a Bayonne High School Girls Varsity game. The Bayonne High School Alumni game will feature Team Arszulowicz vs. Team Breyan, which are named after two pioneering Bayonne High School Soccer Coaches. Ray Arszulowicz initiated the Girls Soccer Program and served as Girls Soccer Coach for many years. He also served as Boys Soccer Assistant Coach. Jim Breyan was an early Bayonne High School Boys Soccer Coach. Under his leadership, the Boys Soccer Program gained notoriety on both the county and state levels.

Super Soccer Saturday will also feature prizes, a concession stand, contests, food trucks, raffles, and more. All proceeds will benefit the Bayonne High School Soccer Program.

The event is being hosted by the Bayonne High School Girls Soccer Parents Booster Club, which is called SPORT-BHS. Club President Jim Mock said, “I would like to encourage the entire Bayonne community to join us for a great day of soccer and fun on Saturday, August 20. We look forward to bringing together current and former players from Bayonne High School and the BYSA, along with soccer fans from the community. Come join us to support our great high school soccer players.”

This event was originally planned prior to the COVID pandemic and was shelved after the virus outbreak. Mr. Mock said, “The time now seems perfect with the entire BHS Soccer Program evolving with the addition of new coaches at all levels. The Boys Head Coach is Jim McCaffery. The Girls Head Coach is Victor Pesantez. We are hopeful that this event will become an annual celebration.” He continued, “Our mission for this event is evident in our slogan, Bringing Bayonne Together. Having a day of soccer showcasing the many teams that represent Bayonne will hopefully increase the support for our high school program.”

Follow the BHS Soccer Program on Facebook at S.P.O.R.T.-B.H.S. You can show your Bayonne pride by wearing maroon and white, Bayonne High School’s colors.