Long Live the Beatles Will Perform in Bayonne’s Summer Sounds by the Bay Concert Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Mayor Jimmy Davis announced that Long Live the Beatles will play in Bayonne’s Summer Sounds By the Bay concert series on Wednesday, July 27, at 7:00 p.m., weather permitting. Long Live the Beatles, the longest-running Beatles show in the country, is an all-live musical event with an incredible, show-stopping impersonation of one of the greatest musical groups of all time. The show recreates the sights and sounds of the Beatles from 1962 to 1970.

The concert will take place at the amphitheater on the lower level of DiDomenico-16th Street Park. The concert site is located below the foot of West 16th Street, between Avenue A and Newark Bay.

On music days during the summer concert season, in the event of inclement weather, please call 201-471-7590, or visit www.leaguelineup.com/bayonnerec, or view the City of Bayonne’s Facebook page to check on the status of that night’s performance.

For more information about the concerts, please contact Pete Amadeo at 201-858-6129, or email BAYONNEREC@AOL.COM