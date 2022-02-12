Jersey City Thester Center Continues Voices International Theatre Festival with “Lockdown”

JCTC presents an online staged reading from South African playwright Warren Neb

Jersey City Theater Center (JCTC) announces a live-streamed staged reading of “Lockdown” from South African playwright Warren Nebe on Saturday, February 12, at 12:00 p.m. E.T. The play, directed by Jacquelyn de Villiers, continues JCTC’s Voices International Theatre Festival. “Lockdown” explores the impact of violence on children, their innate relationship to the natural world’s healing powers, and how children’s voices matter. Using layers of South African theatricality and cyclical storytelling, Nebe weaves powerful messages of loss and grief, prejudice and violence, and fear and love. “Voices International Theatre Festival connects local and global audiences through shared human experiences. Warren’s play is an incredible example of healing through the power of our imagination, stories, and theatre. Navigating trauma and finding faith are universal concepts that resonate with audiences and artists – now more than ever.” The origins of “Lockdown” emerged in the Unga Klara and Drama for Life Writing for Children’s Theatre Workshop that included mentorship for writers. In addition, prominent Swedish playwright, screenwriter, and theater dramaturg Erik Uddenberg mentored Nebe. The Embassy of Sweden (South Africa) and Arts Research Africa, University of the Witwatersrand supported the project. Cast and Crew Playwright: Warren Nebe Director: Jacquelyn de Villiers Stage Direction: Gys de Villiers Cast: Margie Pankhurst as Auntie Maddie (South Africa), Leila Henriques as Mom (South Africa), Tefo Omhile Paya as Taio (Botswana), and Zane Gillion as Anbu (USA). Following “Lockdown,” JCTC will present Deborah Vieyra’s play “The Bluebottles” on Saturday, March 12, and Palesa Mazamisa’s “Lazy Boy” on Saturday, May 14. Both live-streamed performances begin at 12:00 p.m. E.T. Tickets ($10) are available for purchase at www.jctcenter.org. Accessibility accommodations for all events include closed captioning. In addition, a transcript can be made available in accessible large print or Braille, and sign language interpretation is also available upon request. About Jersey City Theater Center Founded in 2006, Jersey City Theater Center is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) arts organization committed to inspiring conversations about important issues of our times through the arts.