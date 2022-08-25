General

Important Notice for JerseyCity and Bayonne Residents-Rt.440 Closure -What You Need to Know

  • Beginning Friday 8/26/22, Jersey City Municipal Utilities Authority (JCMUA) will begin emergency work on sewer mains under Rt 440 & Danforth Ave
  • Rt 440 North and Rt 185 North will be CLOSED, therefore all traffic on Rt 440 North in Bayonne will be directed onto the New Jersey Turnpike (NJTP)
  • Rt 440 North will also be CLOSED from all other access points (Ave C at City Line, West 63rd Street, All Country Village access roads)
  • The last exit on Rt 440 North in Bayonne before NJTP will be Pulaski Street
  • Rt 440 South will be CLOSED at Communipaw Ave
  • Work is expected to take 14 days total, however, the northbound section (which affects Bayonne closures, may only take 7 days)
  • Operational issues and weather conditions may affect this schedule
  • Please enroll in the Swift911 Emergency Notification System and enable SMS text messages to receive latest updates (www.bayonnenj.org)
  • Follow Bayonne Office of Emergency Management on Facebook and Twitter
  • The potential for significant delays is high, therefore, you should allow for extra time and use alternative routes (such as Bayonne Bridge)
  • ALL motorists are strongly advised to avoid this closure area
