Important Notice for JerseyCity and Bayonne Residents-Rt.440 Closure -What You Need to Know

- Beginning Friday 8/26/22, Jersey City Municipal Utilities Authority (JCMUA) will begin emergency work on sewer mains under Rt 440 & Danforth Ave
- Rt 440 North and Rt 185 North will be CLOSED, therefore all traffic on Rt 440 North in Bayonne will be directed onto the New Jersey Turnpike (NJTP)
- Rt 440 North will also be CLOSED from all other access points (Ave C at City Line, West 63rd Street, All Country Village access roads)
- The last exit on Rt 440 North in Bayonne before NJTP will be Pulaski Street
- Rt 440 South will be CLOSED at Communipaw Ave
- Work is expected to take 14 days total, however, the northbound section (which affects Bayonne closures, may only take 7 days)
- Operational issues and weather conditions may affect this schedule
- Please enroll in the Swift911 Emergency Notification System and enable SMS text messages to receive latest updates (www.bayonnenj.org)
- Follow Bayonne Office of Emergency Management on Facebook and Twitter
- The potential for significant delays is high, therefore, you should allow for extra time and use alternative routes (such as Bayonne Bridge)
- ALL motorists are strongly advised to avoid this closure area
A lifestyle and entertainment publication serving the Jersey City, Hoboken, Bayonne, Weehawken, West New York, North Bergen, Cliffside Park, Edgewater, Secaucus and Guttenberg Waterfront Communities