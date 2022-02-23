Provides Family Fun and COVID-19 Vaccines for Children and Teens

Hudson County Community College “Kids Fair” is a fun-filled event that will include characters, entertainment, snacks, and most importantly, free COVID-19 vaccines for children and teens.

Parents and guardians are asked to register in advance at https://hccc.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_57s16blY3KfEuFg.

Hudson County Community College in partnership with North Hudson Community Action Corporation.

Saturday, February 26, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

HCCC Student Center, 81 Sip Avenue, Jersey City, NJ – right across the street from the Journal Square PATH Transportation Center.

About Hudson County Community College

Hudson County Community College serves more than 18,000 credit and non-credit students annually. The College offers nearly 80 degree and certificate programs, including award-winning English as a Second Language, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics), Culinary Arts/Hospitality Management, Nursing and Health Sciences, and Fine and Performing Arts. The HCCC Culinary/Hospitality Management program was ranked number six in the U.S. by Best Choice Schools. Over 94% of HCCC Nursing program graduates passed the NCLEX the first time out, placing the program’s graduates in the top tier of two- and four-year nursing programs nationwide. In 2017, the Equality of Opportunity Project ranked HCCC in the top 5% of 2,200 U.S. higher education institutions for social and economic mobility.

HCCC has partnerships with every major four-year college and university in the greater New Jersey-New York area and beyond, accommodating seamless transfer of credits for further undergraduate and graduate education.