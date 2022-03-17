Fulop Administration Announces Pre-registration for Youth Summer Camps Opens March 21, Locations in all 6 Wards

With Summer just a few months away, Mayor Steven M. Fulop joins City Council members and the Department of Recreation and Youth Development to announce pre-registration for Jersey City’s free Summer Day Camp 2.0 for residents 7-14 years old. With over 2,000 campers anticipated for this year’s Summer Camp, the City will host six camps with locations in each ward. Pre-registration is from March 21, 2022, through March 27, 2022.

“It is especially critical to provide these City services that are not only fun and engaging but also provide a safe outlet for this age group that has had to endure unprecedented circumstances during their most formative years,” said Mayor Fulop. “What’s more, we’ve had great success staffing our camps with JC Youth Works employees who obtain paid work experience while mentoring younger camp participants from the same community. Everyone involved can really make the most of their summer vacation.”

Jersey City’s Summer Camp has been a long-standing success for over three decades. This year’s 2.0 experience puts emphasis on “starting anew” as the anticipated 2,000 campers participating this summer have spent the past two years learning behind computer screens with much less in-person social interaction due to the pandemic.