Fireworks for Hudson County Waterfront Rescheduled to Wednesday, August 24th,2022

Landmark Hospitality Group, is celebrating their 20th year in business thisyear. They are owners of a number of New Jersey and Pennsylvania restaurants and boutique hotels. A private celebration will be held on Wednesday night at one of their restaurants on the Jersey City waterfront.

The event was rescheduled from Monday night due to inclement weather.

As noted in an invitation the Landmark Hospitality group will hold a “spectacular fireworks display over the Hudson River,”

The full celebration will run from 6-9:30 p.m., but there’s no word what time the fireworks will start.