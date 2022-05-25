Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark Memorial Day Mass, Monday May 30th, 11 am.

Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark will join thousands of Catholic cemeteries nationwide in the annual Memorial Day Program, “Serving God and Country: A Memorial Day Salute to Our Heroes.”

Memorial Day Masses will be celebrated on Monday, May 30, at 11:00 A.M. at several archdiocesan cemeteries.

Masses will be celebrated, rain or shine, and a canopy tent and seating will be provided. *Gate of Heaven and Maryrest cemeteries will celebrate Memorial Day Mass inside their mausoleum chapels.

For more information, including locations for each of the seven Memorial Day Masses, PLEASE CLICK HERE or visit: www.rcancem.org/memorial-day-mass.