Bayonne to Help Ukraine; Mayor Davis Seeks Help for War-Torn Country

Mayor Jimmy Davis announced that the City of Bayonne will begin collecting goods to help the people of Ukraine.

Mayor Davis said, “The people of Ukraine are fighting to preserve their democracy, freedom, and independence. They need our help desperately.” Mayor Davis continued, “More than a million Ukrainians have fled from their homes. They are living in bomb shelters, subways, and refugee camps. They need support from the outside world. We can help send Ukrainians the things they need to get by from day to day. I am sure that the people of Bayonne will respond to this urgent humanitarian cause.” There are some basic items that are needed in Ukraine.

These include clothing, baby clothes, Pampers and other diaper products, sleeping bags, pillows, food, water, toothpaste, soap, and other hygiene products, and first aid materials.

Beginning Friday, March 4, the City of Bayonne will park a trailer in front of City Hall. The trailer will accept donations of the listed items Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., until further notice.

City Hall is located on Avenue C between 27th and 28th Streets.

Mayor Davis concluded, “I would like to thank the people of Bayonne in advance for their generosity to the people of Ukraine. We have a responsibility to help them at this time of great human need. I am confident that the people of Bayonne will come through for Ukraine at this crucial hour.”