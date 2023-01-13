BAYONNE LIBRARY MOST POPULAR BOOKS 2022 PLUS DECEMBER MONTHLY HIGHLIGHTS

During the month of December 2022, the Bayonne Public Library offered many programs and events. For adults, the library offered four “Tech Thursdays with Bill” classes covering streaming media, Mango Languages, and hoopla (ebooks) as well as an “Ask Me Anything” general tech help class. There were three English as a Second Language (ESL) classes. There were five knitting class meetings. For children, the library offered three Scratch coding classes for elementary school students. For the whole family, there were twelve showings of nine holiday-themed movies.

The most popular book titles in December were: Adults: 1. The Whittiers by Danielle Steele. 2. No Plan B: a Jack Reacher Novel by Lee Child. Kids: 1. Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 0 by Gege Akutami. 2. Solo Leveling by Chugong.

The top five most popular book titles for adults in 2022 were: 1. The Paris Apartment by Lucy Foley. 2. The Dark Hours by Michael Connelly. 3. High Stakes by Danielle Steele. 4. The Investigator by John Sandford. 5. One Step Too Far by Lisa Gardner. The top five most popular book titles for kids in 2022 were: 1. Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Ugly Truth by Jeff Kinney. 2. The Bad Guys by Aaron Blabey. 3. Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days by Jeff Kinney. 4. Chainsaw Man by Tatsuki Fujimoto. 5. Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 0 by Gege Akutam.