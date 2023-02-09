Bayonne St. Patrick’s Parade Names Gabrielle Figueroa 2023 Grand Marshal, Plans Brunch Honoring Her on February 26

The Bayonne St. Patrick’s Parade Committee has announced Gabrielle Figueroa is its 2023 Grand Marshal. The Bayonne parade will take place on Sunday, March 19. Gaby is the daughter of Nuala and Andres (Chico) Figueroa, sister of Kathleen and Michael, and granddaughter of 1993 Grand Marshal Kathleen O’Keeffe. A lifelong Hudson County resident, Gabrielle is a proud alumna of Holy Family Academy. She earned her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees at the College of New Jersey in Sociology and School Counseling, and works as a school counselor at Roosevelt Elementary School in Kearny.



