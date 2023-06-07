Education

Hudson County Community College and New Jersey City University Complete Year-Long Transfer Project to Design HCCC/NJCU CONNECT Program

Aspen-AASCU Student Success and Equity sessions provided best-practice support for the partnership and program’s development.

Hudson County Community College (HCCC) and New Jersey City University (NJCU) have collaborated to design HCCC|NJCU CONNECT, a transformational program that will provide highly visible, inclusive, and barrier-free transfer pathways to guide students and their families from high school, through studies at HCCC, and on to graduation from NJCU.

HCCC|NJCU CONNECT was developed during participation in the Aspen Institute–American Association of State Colleges and Universities (AASCU) Transfer Student Success and Equity Intensive. HCCC and NJCU were selected as a team to participate in the externally funded national project, a one-year initiative comprised of monthly sessions to support community college and university members in advancing best practices for improved and more equitable student success. The strategy- and practice-focused workshops provided practical support in advancing transfer reform.

Education

Hudson County Community College Hosts NJ Reentry Corporation’s Inaugural Summer Training Institute

Pictured: Participants in the press conference at HCCC announcing the launch of NJ Reentry Corporation’s inaugural Summer Training Institute, including NJRC founder and chairman, former New Jersey governor James McGreevey, HCCC President Dr. Christopher Reber, and others.      

May 11, 2023, Jersey City, NJ – On Wednesday, May 10, the New Jersey Reentry Corporation (NJRC) held a press conference to launch its Summer Training Institute for court-involved young adults at Hudson County Community College’s (HCCC) Culinary Conference Center.   

Bayonne News, Bayonne Observer insidebayonne.com

Memorial Day Parade Back Again in Bayonne Monday, May 29

The Bayonne Memorial Day Parade will take place on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29, 2023.  Last year, the City of Bayonne worked in conjunction with the veterans of the Memorial Day Parade Committee to bring the parade back after an absence of two years. Mayor Jimmy Davis said, “As the son of a proud Korean War veteran, I was very happy that we found a way to revive the parade in 2022.  I am glad to say that the successful collaboration between the veterans and the City of Bayonne has continued in 2023.”

Pete Amadeo, the Supervisor of the City of Bayonne’s Recreation Division, has worked with Barry Jones, the parade chairman, and the other veterans on the Memorial Day Parade Committee to invite various organizations to take part in the parade in both 2022 and 2023.   Mr. Jones is an Army veteran from the Vietnam era. 

There will be a ceremony at the traditional start of the parade on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29, at 10:00 a.m., at Fifth Street by the World War I Monument.   Immediately after the ceremony, the march will begin at 5th Street and will proceed up Broadway.   It will pass the reviewing stand in front of American Legion Post 19 and will end at 32nd Street and Broadway. 

The grand marshal of the parade will be Carlton Rhodes.  In 1990, he served as President of Chapter 151 of the Vietnam Veterans of America. He has held the position of State Secretary-Treasurer of the Vietnam Veterans of America New Jersey State Council for 28 years.  Mr. Rhodes served as Commander of VFW Post 7470 from 1983 to 1984, and Quartermaster of VFW Post 7470 from 1984 to 1989.  He is the current Senior Vice Commander of VFW Post 7470.  His volunteer experience has included volunteering at the VA Lyons Hospital, the Chapel of Four Chaplains in Philadelphia, the Memorial Day Committee of Bayonne, and Faithful Navigator of the 4th Degree Knights of Columbus. Mr. Rhodes is a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America, the Catholic War Veterans, the VFW, and the American Legion.  Mr. Rhodes trained as an aircraft mechanic and an electrician. He was employed as a Maintenance Supervisor for the U.S. Postal Service.

Mayor Davis stated, “From the American Revolution to the present, more than 42 million Americans have served in our military during war.  Of them, more than one million died in the service, whether in battle or elsewhere during wartime.”  Mayor Davis concluded, “Veterans often remind us that ‘freedom is not free.’ That means that America’s fighting men and women have purchased our freedom with their sacrifices since 1775.  We owe our freedom and our way of life to them. Please show your gratitude for those who gave their lives for our country by coming to the memorial ceremonies and to the parade.”

Dining, General

Picas Pics -Restaurant Reviews by Mark Pica now in the River View Observer

The River View Observer is proud to welcome Mark Pica and his insightful food column Picas Pics.

Mark Pica is no stranger to Hudson County, Mark hails from Jersey City, and ran a successful automotive business; Pica’s Automotive for years in Jersey City Heights, Mark is also no stranger to the restaurant business having run a successful restaurant in Newport, Jersey City

From time to time Mark will open our eyes and our palettes to some new and old-time favorite restaurants in and out of Hudson County.

For Picas Pics’ first column in the River View Observer, Mark has ventured outside Hudson County and chose Rum Runners in Seabright New Jersey.

PICAS PICS -RUM RUNNERS

“Picas Pics”

Pregaming for this summer’s festivities I decided to venture off to Monmouth County for an early dinner on a Beautiful Sunday afternoon. As most of you know, there are plenty of Amazing Restaurants there, but today, with summer coming, I had to be on the water.

I’ve heard many good things about The Rum Runner Restaurant in Sea Bright NJ since they did its makeover in I believe 2016, and decided to give it a shot today.

The second you walk through their glass doors into the vestibule you know it’s gonna be nice. Up a small flight of steps, through another set of glass doors, and then WOW. Spectacular Views of the Shrewsbury River, through the large windows that go along the entire length of the dining room floor. A perfect amount of decorative wood trim, elegant lighting throughout, their chic tables, and very comfortable cushioned chairs all together equaled a Major Wow! Folks, there isn’t a bad seat in the house. No matter where you sit in this restaurant, you have a Breathtaking View.

It’s always pretty cool when you’re digging how astonishing a restaurant’s decor can be, but what about the food? Well, here we go baby, right to my main. I went with their Pistachio “Dijon Crusted” Baby Lamb Chops, they were so tender and tasty, it could be the best I ever had. The Pistachio and Dijon Combo gave it a taste like never before. They were served over a Hearty Butternut Squash Risotto, tiny chunks of carrots in a black plum reduction, slightly trimmed with raspberry syrup, and guess what folks, OOOFFFHHHAAAAA Baby, Absolutely Fabulous!!!

We started off with their Delicious Honey Drizzle, Crushed Pistachio, and Goat Cheese Fritters that were “Off the Charts”!!

Being a finer restaurant, after dinner they bring over a dessert tray with several astounding choices. We chose their Lightly Crunched Caramel Cake with Fresh Whipped Cream, topped with Caramel Glaze that all resulted in a pure Caramel Bliss.

“Picas Pics” Gives this Outstanding Elegant Restaurant, The Rum Runner, Sea Bright N.J. the Max, 5 Thumbs Up! A Must Try!

Education

HCCC Will Celebrate a Record 1,500 Graduates at Red Bull Arena May 17,2023


NJ Senate President Nicholas Scutari will deliver the keynote speech; Valedictorian Sally Elwir will address fellow graduates and their guests.

Hudson County Community College (HCCC) will hold its 46th
 Commencement Ceremony on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 10:45 a.m. at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, NJ. Approximately 1,500 graduates, a college record, will be joined by family, friends, elected officials, the College’s Trustees, as well as HCCC faculty and staff. New Jersey Senate President Nicholas Scutari will deliver the keynote address, and Sally Elwir will deliver valedictory remarks.
Among the graduates, there will be 13 students from Hudson County High School who completed their associate degrees while still attending high school. There are also nine graduates who are incarcerated or reentry citizens.  “As members of the Class of 2023 embark upon the next chapters of their lives, we know they will continue to demonstrate the fortitude, perseverance, and leadership that brought them success as HCCC students,” said HCCC President Dr. Christopher Reber. “We look forward to celebrating them and their families.” 

Representing the 22nd District, New Jersey State Senator Nicholas Scutari is a strong education proponent. He co-sponsored the New Jersey STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) Scholars Grant Pilot Program which builds upon existing STEM educational programs and creates new ones. Senator Scutari received his undergraduate degree from Kean College (now Kean University), his Master’s degree from Rutgers University, and his law degree from the Thomas Cooley Law School at Western Michigan University. Currently the President of the New Jersey Senate, he serves as Chair of the Joint State Leasing and Space Utilization Committee. 
HCCC Class of 2023 Valedictorian Sally Elwir is a Jack Kent Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship Semifinalist who will receive her Associate in Science (A.S.) degree in Criminal Justice. She is President of the HCCC Student Government Association and Vice President of the Beta Alpha Phi Chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) International Honor Society. Ms. Elwir is a frequent speaker at HCCC Town Hall and Board of Trustees meetings. She interned for the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office and volunteered for “It’s On Us,” an advocacy group dedicated to combatting sexual assault. 
“I feel strongly about public safety and ensuring that people’s concerns are taken seriously. It is important that someone in the criminal justice field fight for social justice from the government and for the people, which I am confident in doing,” Ms. Elwir said.
Coming from a large family of Middle Eastern descent, Ms. Elwir speaks English and Arabic. She participated in a federal work-study program and serves on the HCCC JED Campus Team, supported by the nonprofit JED Foundation, an organization that helps protect emotional health and prevent suicide among teens and young adults. She is also a member of the HCCC Student Affairs Committee of the All College Council (the HCCC participatory governance organization), and Student Conduct Board. She volunteers for the Hudson Helps Resource Center and Hope House, an emergency shelter for homeless women with children; and works for HCCC’s Office of Student Life and Leadership. Additionally, Elwir has served as an HCCC College Student Success Mentor. #   #  

#About Hudson County Community College
Hudson County Community College serves more than 18,000 credit and non-credit students annually. The College offers nearly 90 degree and certificate programs, including award-winning English as a Second Language; Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM); Culinary Arts/Hospitality Management; Nursing and Health Professions; and Humanities and Social Sciences. The HCCC Culinary/Hospitality Management program was ranked number six in the U.S. by Best Choice Schools. HCCC has partnerships with major four-year colleges and universities in the greater New Jersey-New York area and beyond, accommodating seamless transfer of credits for further undergraduate and graduate education.The College’s commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion has been recognized with the 2021 Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) Northeast Region Equity Award; the “INSIGHT Into Diversity” 2021 and 2022 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award, this year honoring HCCC as one of seven community colleges nationally to be named “Top Colleges for Diversity;” and the “INSIGHT Into Diversity” 2022 Inspiring Programs in STEM Award. HCCC was a finalist last year for the American Association of Community Colleges’ (AACC) “Advancing Diversity Award of Excellence.” For the second consecutive year, HCCC was selected as one of 20 community colleges in the United States to be named among the “2023 Most Promising Places to Work in Community Colleges” by the National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD) in collaboration with “Diverse: Issues in Higher Education.” The College was one of 22 community colleges in the nation, and the only college in New Jersey, to be recognized by ModernThink LLC and the “Chronicle of Higher Education” as a 2022 “Great College to Work For® You.”  HCCC is one of two colleges in the United States to be named a Top Ten Finalist in all three program categories for the nationally recognized 2023 Bellwether Awards and received the 2023 Bellwether Award for the College’s cutting-edge “Hudson Scholars” program.  The College’s exemplary work in advancing student success has been recognized with the 2023 “Leader College” designation by Achieving the Dream, the national nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing community colleges as catalysts for equity and mobility in their communities. HCCC was also presented with the Campus Prevention Network Seal of Prevention by Vector Solutions for demonstrating leadership in digital prevention programming focused on student safety, well-being, and inclusion.
Bayonne News, Best Picks of the Week, feasts and festivals

Food Truck Festival Set for Bayonne on Saturday, May 6th

Avenue E event from 22nd to 24th Streets

Mayor Jimmy Davis announced that Bayonne is hosting its fourth food truck festival on Saturday, May 6, from 12:00 noon to 7:00 p.m. Mayor Davis said, “We look forward to welcoming the food truck festival back to Avenue E. This great event will offer people a day to try cuisine from the best food trucks in the region.  We look forward to seeing both Bayonne residents and visitors from neighboring communities as we bring the food trucks back to our city.  The festival will welcome people to our community to celebrate the spring and to see how great Bayonne is.”  Mayor Davis continued, “The City of Bayonne encourages people to arrive by Light Rail at the 22nd Street Station.  It will be an easy way to come to the festival and see what Bayonne has to offer.”

Bayonne News

Bayonne PAL Basketball Announces First Annual Citywide Three-Point Shootout for Both Youth and Adults

Open to Youth and Adults

          Bayonne PAL Basketball is proud to host the first annual Citywide Three-Point Shootout.  Registration is available in various age divisions.  Players can compete only in their own age group.  The contest will take place on May 11, 12, 18, and 19, with different age groups playing each day. 

          The Intermediate Division admits boys and girls ages 10, 11, and 12.

          The Senior Division admits boys and girls ages 13, 14, and 15.

          The High School Division admits boys and girls who are in the 9th through the 12th grade.  (All entrants in this division must NOT have been active roster players on a Bayonne High School basketball team.)

          The Bee High School Players Division admits boys and girls from the 9th grade through the 12th grade.  (All entrants in this division were members of the Frosh, Junior Varsity, or Varsity roster.

          The Adult Division admits men and women.

          All entrants must be Bayonne residents.  Youth may be asked for their Bayonne Board of Education ID.  Adults must show proof of residency. 

          Registration to this program is free for all active PAL members.  The cost for non-active PAL members is $5.00.  The charge for all high school entrants is $5.00. The cost for adults is $15.00. 

          Register early to secure a spot.  Enrollment is limited.  The PAL will accept entrants on the day in each age group if openings are available.

          The first-round competition includes nine shots (including five bonus shots) in under a minute.  The top five in each division move to the championship round.  Awards are given to first and second-place finishers in the final round.

          For more information, follow the PAL on Facebook:  Bayonne PAL Alumni.

          Registration and payment can be made at the PAL Monday through Thursday from 6:30-8:00 p.m.  The PAL is located at William Shemin Midtown Community School, which is located on West 23rd Street, between Avenue A and Kennedy Boulevard, at Door #7.  To register or ask questions, please call 201-417-7507. 

          The starting time for each division is 6:30 p.m.  All divisions are co-ed.

          The Intermediate Division’s event for ages 10, 11, and 12 is scheduled for Thursday, May 11.

          The Senior Division’s event for ages 13, 15, and 15 is scheduled for Friday, May 12.

          The High School students, both divisions (High School and Bee High School Players), 9th to 12th grade, is set for Thursday, May 18.

          The Adult Division is set for Friday, May 19. 

          The Citywide Three-Point Shootout is sponsored by BCB Community Bank and Hudson County Commissioner Kenny Kopacz.  The PAL would like to thank them both for their generous support.

Education

Hudson County Community College Receives  ‘2023 Most Promising Places to Work in  Community Colleges’ National Award   

Pictured from left, Dr. Christopher Conzen, Executive Director, Secaucus Center and Early College Programs; Elana Winslow, Associate Professor, Business; Raffi Manjikian, Instructor, Chemistry; and Anna Krupitskiy, Vice President for Human Resources.  

The College is one of only 20 U.S. community colleges to earn this recognition.    

For the second year in a row, Hudson County Community College  (HCCC) has received the national “2023 Most Promising Places to Work in Community Colleges”  

Bayonne News

State to Launch Arrive Together Program for Sherif’s Officers and Mental Health Professionals in Bayonne

          Speaking at a press conference at the Bayonne Community Museum on April 20, state, county, and municipal officials discussed the start of Arrive Together in Bayonne, a joint program for law enforcement officers and mental health professionals.  Started as a program in Cumberland County, New Jersey in 2021, Arrive Together is expanding gradually to other parts of New Jersey.  The program pairs mental health professionals with law enforcement officers to respond to emergency calls for service involving persons with mental health issues. 

          Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said that she was “very excited” about this pilot program, which will operate initially two days a week in Bayonne with Hudson County Sheriff’s Officers and mental health professionals. 

