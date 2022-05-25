Week 4 of Jersey City Theater Center’s 6th Annual New Play Festival: STRENGTH To Take Place Online

The month long festival, part of New Jersey Theatre Alliance’s Stages Festival, features 10 new works from emerging playwrights

The Jersey City Theater Center (JCTC) staff have transferred the final program scheduled for its 2022 New Play Festival to an online format. Due to COVID-19 affecting some team members, the production taking place during Week 4 (Thursday, May 26, 2022) can now be accessed via Zoom at www.jctcenter.org.

“COVID has become an element of our world that forces us to take extra precautions to protect our supporters,” said Olga Levina, artistic director of JCTC. “Our team wants to ensure that all of our producers, patrons, and performers remain safe while concluding our Festival with quality virtual presentations. We encourage attendees who were planning to visit us in person to join us on Zoom to experience our final performance, which we’re extremely proud to premiere. Until we can guarantee a safe reopening of our Theater, we’re committed to maintaining our daily operations through online and hybrid formats.”

Centered on the timely theme of STRENGTH, the Festival– which commenced on May 5, 2022 and will end on Thursday, May 26– kicked off with five short plays presented online. The virtual plays were supposed to be followed by three full weeks of live performances at JCTC Studios, including the final play that will now be presented online. In total, the festival will showcase 10 new plays by 11 emerging playwrights who, together, represent the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Slovenia, and Romania. All events include a Q&A and discussion with the playwrights; admission is free with a suggested $25 donation.

The remaining show taking place online includes the following:

2022 New Play Festival Week Four: Little Did I Know by Doc Andersen-Bloomfield

Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. E.T.

Online: Click Link Here

The 2022 New Play Festival concludes with the full-length play, Little Did I Know, written by Doc Andersen-Bloomfield (United Kingdom, Oxford and United States), and directed by Jessica Silsby Brater, Ph.D. A Q&A and discussion will follow the performance.