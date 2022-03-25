Resilient Northeastern New Jersey will host community meeting to gather feedback on flood-risk reduction actions in Bayonne

BAYONNE, N.J., Mar. 25, 2022– Many residents in Bayonne reported experiencing flooding several times last year due to heavy rainstorms that inundated homes, streets, and businesses. As last year exhibited, the problem will only be compounded as climate change leads to more intense rainfall and rising sea levels. The City of Bayonne is beginning to address flooding with projects like the Fitzpatrick Park renovations to include stormwater management, and it has joined the Resilient Northeastern NJ partnership to promote collaboration on resilience at the regional level. A strategic, coordinated approach that includes capital projects, policy changes, and new services and programs at local, regional, and state scales will be needed to address current issues and prepare for these changing conditions.

As part of its development of a regional resilience action plan, Resilient Northeastern NJ is hosting a community meeting on April 5th to work with Bayonne community members on specific possible solutions for reducing flood risk. The project team will share key considerations for a range of options developed so far and show how they could shape neighborhoods while addressing flooding and other climate hazards. Feedback will be integrated into the draft action plan that will be released in the Spring.

When: Tuesday, April 5th, 4 – 5:30 PM or 6:30 – 8 PM

Where: RSVP and access the virtual Zoom meeting at https://tinyurl.com/nenj-bay-mtg.Community members can also watch on Facebook live:https://www.facebook.com/ResilientNENJ.

Who: Those who live, work, or play in Bayonne are encouraged to attend and provide input on the resilience action plan. The meeting will be available in English and Spanish, with American Sign Language interpretation. Please email ResilientNENJ@dep.nj.gov or call 201-398-4333 with additional language, accessibility, or support needs.

Contact: Share questions or comments by email to ResilientNENJ@dep.nj.gov or by phone to 201-398-4333.