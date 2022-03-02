PAINTED UTILITY BOX IN BAYONNE IS IT A PROPHETIC MESSAGE ON CURRENT EVENTS IN UKRAINE OR JUST A COINCIDENCE?

There it stood these past few years on the corner of 19th street and Broadway in Bayonne, how many times we all passed it, looked at it while waiting for the traffic light to change, and it never lit a light bulb in our heads.

Is that who I think it is? Just yesterday a post went around Facebook stating that the Sunflower is the official flower of Ukraine with similar image of a man looking out of Sunflowers. After that post appeared many people began to ask, “Is that who I think it is”? It certainly looks like him. Perhaps the artist who at this time is unknown, although he signed his name for the world to see, was making a statement on the Russian invasion of Crimea back in 2014.

Or did he look further and was warning the world and saying “Watch this guy.” Until we can talk to the artist to find out his motivation, we will wonde,r Prophetic message or coincidence. What do you think?

For now every time we go passed this utility box prayers will be said for the brave people of Ukraine that their suffering ends soon and they can live in peace again.

Photo by River View Observer photographer

Vladimir Putin in Bayonne with then Bayonne Mayor Joe Doria at dedication of Tear Drop Memorial by Russian Sculptor, Zurab Tseretelli 2005

And this won’t be the first time Putin was seen in Hudson County. The “Tear Drop” Memorial in Bayonne New Jersey, created by Georgian-born Russian sculpter, Zurab Tsereteli in 2003, and inaugurated by President Vladimir Putin on September 16, 2005, and dedicated by President Bill Clinton on September 11, 2006. The monument is officially titled: “To the Struggle Against World Terrorism.”