Mayor Fulop Announces First Round of Grants to Quadruple Critical Funds for Local Artists, Arts Organizations, and Educational Programming

Fulop Administration Furthers Commitment to Burgeoning Arts Community

Mayor Steven M. Fulop joins City Council members andthe Jersey City Arts and Culture Trust Fund Committee to announce the opening of applications for the first allocation of critical funding generated by the Jersey City Arts and Culture Trust Fund. As the first municipality in New Jersey to establish an Arts and Culture Trust Fund, the distribution of $850,000 in grants – including $100,000 in Artist Fellowships distributed by the Jersey City Arts Council – provides meaningful support to help local artists and arts organizations throughout Jersey City grow and thrive.