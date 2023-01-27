Kearny Church to Commemorate 80th Anniversary WWII Heroes

Ultimate Sacrifice Tribute Mass will Honor Four Chaplains who Gave Up Lifejackets to Save Soldiers

– During the early morning hours of February 3, 1943, four chaplains of different faiths serving in World War II made the ultimate sacrifice when they gave up their lifejackets to save soldiers onboard the sinking USAT Dorchester following a German submarine attack. To mark the 80th anniversary of their heroic deaths, St. Stephen’s Church in Kearny — where one of the chaplains, Lt. Father John P. Washington, last served as associate pastor — will hold a Mass in the men’s honor on Sunday, February 5, at 12 p.m.