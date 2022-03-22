Jersey City Theater Center (JCTC) to Host a Series of Events to Benefit Ukraine Beginning March 24

JCTC to hold a charity concert on March 24 followed by film screenings on April 8

Jersey City Theater Center (JCTC) and Ukrainian JC, together with Ukrainian and Jersey City artists, unite for #StandWithUkraine Charity Concert on Thursday, March 24, 6:00 p.m. E.T., at JCTC Studios (165 Newark Avenue, Jersey City). Tickets are $50, and all proceeds support the people of Ukraine, children, refugees, and impacted artists living here and in Ukraine.

Featured Artists

Ukrainian Village Voices (Ukraine)

Olena Jennings (Ukraine)

Vasyl Makhno (Ukraine)

Susan Justiniano / RescuePoetix (Jersey City Poet Laureate)

Oksana Rosenblum (Ukraine)

Fima Chupakhin and Acoustic Quartet (Ukraine)

Sylvana Joyce (Jersey City)