Hudson County Community College to Host a Tribute Performance to the Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.



January 17 performance will feature Broadway and TV star, Angela Birchett, and keyboardist, Joey Joseph -DiCarlo

This year marks the 55th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., whose life and leadership continue to inspire and influence people of every color and creed, in every generation, across the globe.



To honor the legacy of Dr. King, the Hudson County Community College (HCCC) Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) will present a special program of gospel, Broadway, and a variety of inspirational musical numbers performed by Angela Birchett and Joey Joseph-DiCarlo on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. The program will take place in the Atrium of the Benjamin J. Dineen III and Dennis C. Hull Gallery on the sixth floor of the College’s Gabert Library, located at 71 Sip Avenue in Jersey City – just across the street from the Journal Square PATH Transportation Center. The event is open to the entire community and there is no charge for admission. Light refreshments will be served. Those interested in attending the performance are asked to register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mlks-inspirational-legacy-celebration-registration-483326250827.



“It is fitting that we honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., who advanced civil rights and was awarded the 1964 Nobel Peace Prize for combating racial inequality through nonviolent resistance,” said HCCC President, Dr. Christopher Reber. “Diversity, equity, and inclusion form the very foundation of the College’s Mission, Vision and Value statements, and are a central priority in HCCC’s 2021-24 Strategic Plan, Student Success Action Plan, and workforce initiatives. This tribute reflects Dr. King’s belief that music and education were powerful catalysts for change.”



Angela Birchett is a seasoned vocalist, actor, songwriter, educator, and live music host who made her Broadway debut in the 2015 Tony Award-winning revival of The Color Purple. She has also appeared in several regional and touring companies, including The Color Purple first national tour; Dreamgirls as Effie White; Once on This Island as Asaka; Smokey Joe’s Café as BJ; and Hairspray national tour as Motormouth. Her television credits include CBS’ Kevin Can Wait and NBC’s Blindspot. Most recently, she starred as Jacky Clark Chisholm in Lifetime’s movie event, The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel that reached 11 million viewers in its opening weekend, making it the most viewed premiere on cable television in 2020.



Ms. Birchett is also the founder of AB Creative, Inc. and creates educational programming and one-on-one development that encourages individuality, celebrates black culture through the performing arts, and equips students and aspiring artists with a “toolkit” to take their place in an ever-changing entertainment industry.



Joey Joseph-DiCarlo is the New York/New Jersey-based pianist who will accompany Ms. Birchett. A Louisiana native, he recently played keyboards in the orchestra for Beetlejuice: The Musical on Broadway. His other credits include Pippin (Broadway/National tour); tours of The Color Purple and Hairspray; and multiple productions at Papermill Playhouse in Millburn, NJ.



The HCCC Benjamin J. Dineen III and Dennis C. Hull Gallery presents a variety of exhibitions and programs at the College’s Journal Square and North Hudson campuses every semester. The Gallery’s exhibition space boasts Manhattan views that stretch from the Statue of Liberty to the upper west side of Manhattan. In each exhibition, the Gallery provides exposure to local and international talents, highlights creative faculty members, facilitates a visitor-friendly experience, and hosts a wide array of artistic styles and themes to mirror the diversity of Hudson County. The gallery is open Tuesdays through Fridays, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., or by appointment. To schedule a tour, please email mvitale@hccc.edu.# # #

Caption: Pictured here, Angela Birchett and Joey Joseph-DiCarlo who will perform at Hudson County Community College’s tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.



About Hudson County Community College

Hudson County Community College serves more than 18,000 credit and non-credit students annually. The College offers nearly 90 degree and certificate programs, including award-winning English as a Second Language; Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM); Culinary Arts/Hospitality Management; Nursing and Health Sciences; and Humanities and Social Sciences. The HCCC Culinary/Hospitality Management program was ranked number six in the U.S. by Best Choice Schools.



HCCC has partnerships with major four-year colleges and universities in the greater New Jersey-New York area and beyond, accommodating seamless transfer of credits for further undergraduate and graduate education.



The College’s commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion has been recognized with the 2021 Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) Northeast Region Equity Award; the “INSIGHT Into Diversity” 2021 and 2022 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award, this year honoring HCCC as one of seven community colleges nationally to be named “Top Colleges for Diversity;” and the “INSIGHT Into Diversity” 2022 Inspiring Programs in STEM Award. HCCC was a finalist this year for the American Association of Community Colleges’ (AACC) “Advancing Diversity Award of Excellence.” HCCC was selected as one of 24 community colleges in the United States – and the only community college in New Jersey – to be named among the “2022 Most Promising Places to Work in Community Colleges” by the National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD) in collaboration with “Diverse: Issues in Higher Education.” The College was also one of 22 community colleges in the nation, and the only college in New Jersey, to be recognized by Modern Think LLC and the “Chronicle of Higher Education” as a 2022 “Great College to Work For®.