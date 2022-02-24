Hudson County Community College Initiates Student Poet Laureate Program Unique to Two- and Four-year Colleges

HCCC inaugural Student Poet Laureate, Natalie Akel.

The HCCC Student Poet Laureate program, and its inaugural Student Poet Laureate, are featured in the College’s ‘Out of the Box’ podcast.

February 24, 2022, Jersey City, NJ – Merriam-Webster defines “poet laureate” as a poet honored for outstanding creative achievement. The laureate title dates to ancient Greek and Roman times when the accomplishments of poets, athletes, and heroes were honored with a crown of greenery from the laurel tree, which was associated with Apollo and considered sacred.

The tradition of poet laureate has continued over the centuries as countries, states, municipalities, arts organizations, and even universities confer the title on those who produce superior works. For example, Joy Harjo is the present United States Poet Laureate and the first Native American to hold that title. Amanda Gorman, who famously read her moving poem at the inauguration of President Biden and Vice President Harris, is our nation’s very first Youth Poet Laureate. The position of Jersey City Poet Laureate was initiated by the Municipal Council in 2018 with Rashad Wright named the City’s inaugural Poet Laureate.