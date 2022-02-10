Hudson County Community College Establishes ‘Hudson Scholars,’ an Innovative, Developed-to-Scale Student Success Program

Using nationally acclaimed program models, ‘Hudson Scholars’
helps increase student retention and completion, scales up services for four times the number
of students enrolled in Educational Opportunity Fund (EOF) Program.
February 7, 2022, Jersey City, NJ – Hudson County Community College (HCCC) President Dr. Christopher Reber and his colleagues seem to subscribe to the thinking of Robert F. Kennedy and George Bernard Shaw: “Some see things as they are and ask, ‘Why?’ I dream things that never were and ask, ‘Why not?’”
