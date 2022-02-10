Hudson County Community College Establishes ‘Hudson Scholars,’ an Innovative, Developed-to-Scale Student Success Program

Latisha Straker is an HCCC student who is benefiting from the “Hudson Scholars” program.

From left to right: Hudson County Community College’s Gabert Library, North Hudson Campus, STEM Building, and Culinary Arts Institute/Conference Center.

Using nationally acclaimed program models, ‘Hudson Scholars’

helps increase student retention and completion, scales up services for four times the number

of students enrolled in Educational Opportunity Fund (EOF) Program.

February 7, 2022, Jersey City, NJ – Hudson County Community College (HCCC) President Dr. Christopher Reber and his colleagues seem to subscribe to the thinking of Robert F. Kennedy and George Bernard Shaw: “Some see things as they are and ask, ‘Why?’ I dream things that never were and ask, ‘Why not?’”