Hudson County Community College Earns Campus Prevention Network (CPN) Seal of Prevention (TM)

Caption: Pictured here, the Campus Prevention Network (CPN) Seal of PreventionTM.

HCCC is one of 11 New Jersey colleges and universities recognized for exceptional commitment to digital student wellness, safety and inclusion endeavors. Hudson County Community College (HCCC) has been awarded the Campus Prevention Network (CPN) Seal of PreventionTM. Vector Solutions for Higher Education presents the Seal of PreventionTM to colleges and universities with extraordinary leadership in digital prevention programming focused on student safety, well-being, and inclusion. HCCC is one of 11 New Jersey educational institutions to receive the honor.

CPN Seal of Prevention TM institutions like HCCC have created safer, more inclusive campuses through comprehensive, evidence-based preventive education on discrimination, mental health, alcohol misuse, and sexual assault. Of the 850 higher education institutions in the United States evaluated, fewer than 12% earned this distinction.

“Hudson County Community College is committed to creating a safe, nurturing environment where students feel cared for, develop confidence, cultivate friendships, flourish academically, and achieve their dreams and life goals,” said HCCC President Dr. Christopher Reber. “The CPN Seal of PreventionTM is a testament to the College’s commitment – and our success – in producing a culture of care that leads our students to say, ‘Hudson is Home.’”

The criteria for the CPN Seal of PreventionTM are based on the American Psychologist “What Works in Prevention: Principles of Effective Prevention Programs.” Characteristics of such programs show that they were comprehensive, included varied teaching methods, were theory-driven, provided opportunities for positive relationships, were appropriately timed, had sociocultural relevance, included outcome evaluation, and involved well-trained staff.

“The CPN Seal of Prevention™ recipients reflect the top 12% of colleges and universities nationwide, further highlighting their commitment and investment not only to academics, but also the well-being of their students and the overall college experience,” said Jonathan Cherins, CEO at Vector Solutions. “Our team at Vector Solutions is proud to recognize the great value these leading institutions and organizations are providing to students and the commitment we share to making higher education communities safer and more inclusive.”

HCCC programs assist in ensuring academic success and helping build the competencies and capabilities essential to becoming conscientious global citizens. Among these undertakings are the HCCC President’s Advisory Council on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (PACDEI), which provides leadership and counsel in fostering a welcoming, diverse, equitable and inclusive environment; “Hudson Scholars,” the College’s innovative, national award-winning program that utilizes proven best practices and provides proactive advisement, financial stipends, and early academic intervention to ensure that a greater number of students facing financial challenges, language barriers, employment concerns, and family responsibilities complete their college education, achieve their goals, and realize their dreams; and the “Hudson Helps” program, a compendium of wraparound services, programs, and resources that focus on basic needs beyond the classroom and result in greater student success.