Hoboken Historical Museum March in Hoboken’s Memorial Day Parade

Join The Hoboken Historical Museum Wednesday, May 25 as they march up Washington Street in the city’s Memorial Day parade, honoring US Military personnel who died while serving.

From City Hall: “This year marks the 122nd year of marching up Washington Street in honor of those that made the ultimate sacrifice.”

Walk with the Museum in honor of our servicemen and women, and their families. Community, commemoration and celebration! Floats and marching bands! Be a part of it. Meet up with us in front of City Hall on Wednesday, May 25th at 6:15. The parade up “The Avenue” begins at 6:30.