Fulop Administration Encourages Local Artists and Arts Organizations to Apply for 2nd Round of Arts & Culture Trust Fund Grants

Following Successful First Round of Grants Awarded to 89 Artists and Arts Entities, Latest Tranche Further Expands Opportunities

Mayor Steven M. Fulop, City Council members, and the Arts and Culture Trust Fund Committee announce this Monday, January 23, applications will open for the second round of Arts and Culture Trust Fund grants to expand arts education and programming citywide. Following the successful first allocation of grants, totaling $900,000 awarded to 89 artists and arts organizations last year, the City is looking to promote even more applicants from Jersey City’s flourishing arts community with this latest round of funding.