CITY OF BAYONNE PUTS FORTH TRAFFIC ENFORCEMENT INITIATIVE

Mayor James Davis and Chief of Police Robert Geisler, in conjunction with Pam O’Donnell of the Catch You Later Foundation, announce the next phase of the City of Bayonne Traffic Enforcement Initiative.

The effects Omicron are now fully in our rearview mirror and the time to Spring Forward on our clocks (Sunday 13 March) is straight ahead. As the weather warms, the Bayonne Police Department, led by the Traffic Enforcement Unit, is stepping up our enforcement campaign. While we continue to actively enforce aggressive and distracted driving, those quality-of-life issues such as double parking, bus stop violations, crosswalk violations, and all illegal parking will be receiving greater attention.