City of Bayonne Holds Candlelight Vigil for Ukraine

The City of Bayonne held a Candlelight Vigil for the people of Ukraine on Thursday evening, March 3rd, 2022.

The Vigil was held in front of Bayonne City Hall and attented by Bayonne Mayor James Davis, Bayonne Coucil members; various members of the clergy, local home town hero; Chuck Wepner and wife Linda and Bayonne residents.

Mayor Davis recently announced that the City of Bayonne will begin collecting goods to help the people of Ukraine.

If you would like to help the people of Ukraine donations are being accepted such as clothing, baby clothes, Pampers and other diaper products, sleeping bags, pillows, food, water, toothpaste, soap, and other hygiene products, and first aid materials.

Beginning Friday, March 4, the City of Bayonne will park a trailer in front of City Hall. The trailer will accept donations of the listed items Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., until further notice.

City Hall is located on Avenue C between 27th & 28th Street