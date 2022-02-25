BAYONNE WASHINGTON SCHOOL STUDENT WILLIAM BLANCHARD IV FIRST PLACE WINNER IN DISTRICT GEOGRAPHY BEE

William Blanchard IV with

First Place Trophy

On Thursday, February 24th 2022 at the William Shemin Midtown School, Bayonne the District Geography Bee was held. Participants from eleven schools were on hand to answer questions on a range of Geographic topics.

The participants were asked ten rounds of questions on a variety of Geographic subjects with each participant being asked two questions, As long as they answered one question right they moved on to the next round.

8th grade student William Blanchard IV from Bayonne’s Washington School became the first place winner after answering all questions.

2nd place winner was Vince Von Paul and 3rd place winner was Bryant Isaac both from Woodrow Wilson School in Bayonne